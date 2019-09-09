Speech to Text for Family of St. Joseph man killed in 2018 road rage incident continues scholarship program

their son's name. <<ron johnson reporting honoring someone whose young life was cut short tonight we are celebrating cody.family and friends of cody harter meet up saturday night for the second annual kick back for cody fundraiser.the event honors harter who lost his life in a road rage incident in may of last year.it's a great way to remember him in a celebratory way rather than just grieving. in the sixteen months since his death, his family and friends have been hard at work establishing cody's legacy.we are a federally recognized 501camong their accomplishments is launching kickback for cody, incorporated a non profit dedicated to raising funds for a scholarship in harter's name. it's a sad horrible thing what happened to cody, but we are determined to put good back out there and do good in his name.the first recipients of the scholarship were recognized and honored at the ceremony, though they may not have met harter personally they say they still feel his impact on othershe had such a big heart it just reached anybody you talked to gregory lamorie is one of those recipient's he says he's hoping to pursue a career in the medical field.right now i'm currently trying to test for my emt certification and then i plan on taking a paramedic class to get my paramedic and then i'll be on my way.harter's mom says they hope this example of changing lives for he better in her son's name is only the begining.i hope every year to replenish what we give out so that cody's name lives on forever.ron johnson kq2 news.>> the harters also look forward to starting a motorcycle ride and a golf tournament to help raise money for