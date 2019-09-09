Speech to Text for Ronald McDonald Family

having breakfast. each flag sold for $5 today went toward funding of the ronald mcdonald house, the more than 40 year old charity coordinated through the mcdonalds restaurant foundation helps provide free food and lodging for families who have sick kids in the hospital. a local family knows only too well how much help that can be. <<the juhl's are a young and active family. steve and bethany are both professionals in education and have four children jackson, jayla, and jacey who range in age from 3 to 7 -- and their miracle baby jetson, who turned one this (sot: bethany juhl, mother: "jetson was born ata children's mercy hospital because he has some congenital brain abnormalities. he required brain surgery when he was four days old.")jetson needed special care when he was born and spent the first 28 days of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital.luckily for the juhl's, staff from the ronald mcdonald house offered their help -- .which took the family by surprise. (sot: steve juhl, father: "i never even knew what it was. it wasn't until we were staying at the ronald mcdonald house that it hit home what a service it is, what an outreach it is and how helpful it is for famlies going through a stressful time.)the ronald mcdonald house provided bethany a free place to stay next to the hospital so she could be close to her new son, who was going through so many medical issues. on the weekends, the rest of the family would also come down to stay at the ronald mcdonald house.(sot steve juhl: "they always have something going on there. there's always something fun for kids, which with these guys, as you can see, it's very important to keep them entertained and busy.")the juhl's say they saved thousands of dollars on food and lodging alone by staying at the ronald mcdonald house -- along with a peace of mind being able to stay so close to their new son.(sot: steve juhl: "the amount of money that it would have cost us to do any other option would have been prohibitive. the fact we were able to get free meals, the we couldn't have done it without them.) ronald mcdonald houses have had a long partnership with the n-f-l. they started sprouting up next to hospitals around the country 45 years ago. today, there are 250 worldwide. (sot: steve juhl: "kids were entertained by all the fun stuff they've got there. there was a lot of fun stuff with the chiefs. (nat sound, father & kids: "we had a lot of fun, didn't we guys?" "uh, huh, fun, fun, fun!" "chiefs!">> the juhl family is cautiously optimistic about their baby jetson who is officially blind and deaf. they say soon he'll be fitted for a cochlear implant to aid in his