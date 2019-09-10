Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Summer weather pattern continues for Tuesday
Summer weather pattern continues for Tuesday
Posted: Sep 10, 2019 5:05 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 5:05 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
75°
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
72°
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
75°
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
73°
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
74°
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
The late summer warmer temperatures and humid conditions will continue through midweek. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. As for rain chances, there are some scattered on/off chances for Tuesday.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
St. Joseph police officer charged with domestic assault
New movie mirrors real-life Skidmore missing person's case
Savannah Police seeking help to identify people wanted for questioning
Police: Driver fails to yield sending three to hospital
One dead after accident at Kansas grain facility
Red Friday flag sales benefited St. Joseph family
Library staff to 'beef up' security ahead of Drag Queen Story Hour
Cathedral of St. Joseph holds groundbreaking for early childhood development center
Local dancer wins national title
Family of St. Joseph man killed in 2018 road rage incident continues scholarship program
Community Events