Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Summer weather pattern continues for Tuesday

Summer weather pattern continues for Tuesday

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 5:05 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 5:05 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
The late summer warmer temperatures and humid conditions will continue through midweek. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. As for rain chances, there are some scattered on/off chances for Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events