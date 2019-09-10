Clear

OUT OF THE DARKNESS

KERRY HARVEY HERE TO TALK ABOUT OUT OF THE DARKNESS SUICIDE PREVENTION

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 7:21 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 7:21 AM
Posted By: Curtis Couldry

Speech to Text for OUT OF THE DARKNESS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school was ranked at and for the past two years, at number 13."it's an incredible story for our faculty and our staff here at the college and i'm hoping that they're as proud as that they've done to take us to this new level that we never excpected to be at."in the past ten years, benedictine added 9 resident halls, six academic buildings, and new student programs like engineering and nursing.which tynan says propells more students towards achieving a brighter future..."you get such a great base knowledge and curriculam and education to like send you out into the world."brooke anderson, kq2 news.>> the listing makes benedictine the highest ranked in the division.earned the for alumni giving. benedictine has a lot to celebrate so far year...making that top ten list, the announcing a high enrollment year. the school preliminary numbers show over 500 new 2019 - 2020... overall enrollment...looking to hit a record high for the school at over 19-hundred students... the college says their enrollment has actually doubled in the past 15 years... (sot "we're a very mission driven place and so our mission is always to educate our students within a community of faith and scholarship. and so, the commitment to the
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
The late summer warmer temperatures and humid conditions will continue through midweek. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. As for rain chances, there are some scattered on/off chances for Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events