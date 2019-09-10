Speech to Text for Library staff to 'beef up' security ahead of Drag Queen Story Hour

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in final preperations for a program tomorrow that has stirred up public debate. staff say they are expecting protests both for and against a drag queen story hour that's being held at the downtown branch. around 50 people showed up at a library board meeting two weeks ago to voice their opinions on the program. staff say they have seen what