Speech to Text for Edward Jones: Investing with artificial intelligence

intelligence is impactin c1 if you are looking ahead for your finances, joshua is here from edward jones to talk about the impact artificial intelligence is having. tell us about that. a lot of us use artificial intelligence through our day-to-day life. your ai for navigating and scheduling. our phones are a wonderful source of that and we're using that across the both. we also can use it, one company is using it to find new investment opportunities and correlate big data to find better investments and fine tune the investments we already had. >> i thought we were going to talk about facebook and all those privacy issues that people are having and then how investors feel about that. it's interesting to see how the investors do with social media. >> that does have an impact. investors do get concerned about the amount of data. there's push to pull that back a little and guide what to do with it. it's been an amazing opportunity for other companies to mine the data and create great investments. imagine if we invested in google way back when. what are you doing at the edward jones office doing to help people understand this? >> i mentioned robo advisors. they look at people's risk and a one, two, three way of asking about risk. they're not really taking into account people's live stages. they may feel they're an aggressive investor and the market is down two or three points. >> i'm sure it does matter. if you are getting ready to send kids to college or getting ready for retirement, everybody is at a different place. i'm sure you can tell us maybe not the time to address it. >> try to get the client to know where they're at. and really pair that back and we also help in addition to using the ai. we use the personal touch to help people look at their investment mix and how do i afford to send my child to college and pay for my retirement?