Speech to Text for United Way begins fundraising campaign

-- almanac. c1 welcome back, the united way annual campaign is here. renita is here and why it's important to give. >> hi. nice to see you again. >> thanks for having me. >> tell us about the campaign. why is it important we give? >> well, there are a lot of people in our community that need it. there are 17 agencies and use their campaign dollars to help continue to provide programs and services that create good citizens of the future to the boy scouts and help people with live changes they never expected like a disability or things of that nature. in addition to those dollars, it also helps with our grants. it enables us to provide grants for non-profits in the area when they identify and kind of emergency or changing need. >> that's wonderful. >> so tell me a little bit about the 17 agencies. i know we don't want to name them all nor do we want to name a couple. similar to boy scouts, what else? >> the thing they all have in common is that they all provide services in the area. education, health or financial stability. those are important and necessary for quality of life. there's a broad ranges that provide a wide array of services. things that are more proactive and future positivity like the boy scouts and the thing that help people in their hardest days. >> like food, water, clothing. >> right. when life throws you a curve ball. >> and sometimes that happens. you just never know. is there a story you think back to, every day you go back to work and say this is the reason why i'm here? >> there's no one. if they were one, it would be replaced daily just about. the need is evident everywhere we go. what is amazing as much as the stories for the need as for the stories of generosity. >> that is so meet. just seeing little things in the community. just apart from the united way. we have a very giving community. it shocks me all the time. >> we do. we have an opportunity to give now to the united way. when is the campaign ending so we can be prepared? >> i appreciate that. >> so we kicked off last thursday. it will end officially november 7th. that doesn't mean people can't give after that. that would be the focus and people can give in quite a number of ways. if you have a work place that allows you to run a campaign in the work place, that's really the easiest thing to do. comes out of your paycheck. you don't miss it and you're doing good all year long. there are other alternatives. you can get directly billed. have a debit out of your checking account. give only through paypal or credit card. you can walk into