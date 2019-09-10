Clear

lions beat mustangs

lions beat mustangs

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 8:44 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 8:44 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for lions beat mustangs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

season is in full swing... and tonight st. joe christian hosted north nodaway... the mustangs looking for their first win of th season..and the lions lookin to stay perfect on the year...north nodaway seriving it up in the first set...and this is a nice spike by tori hudgens for st. joe christian...=====later in the set...lexy minton for the lions would serve....and the mustangs trying to win back some momentum...but emma forret slams it home....======= and then to close out the set...layna murphy will serve for north nodaway....and the lions set this up perfectly for brooklyn miller.. st. joe christian wins the set 25-6..and wins the
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
The late summer warmer temperatures and humid conditions will continue through midweek. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. As for rain chances, there are some scattered on/off chances for Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events