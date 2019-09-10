Clear

maryville tops benton vb

maryville tops benton vb

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 8:47 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 8:47 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

on the southside.... it's benton hosting the maryville spoofhounds...==== and in the first set its gwen warshem for benton who serves it up...this is a nice rally between the two teams...serna sundell for maryville tries to put it away but its denied by the cardinals...and then a miss hit for the spoofhounds....====maryville would finally get on the board off of this nice set for sundell..the spoofhounds take tge first set 25-20...====to the second set...maryville would be in command...the cardinals still fighting trying to take this match to a third set...karmin mouzey with the spike....====but this match would go to the spoofhounds...as they win taking both sets and we caught up with maryville head coach maranda foster after the contest.. (sot ) and at the college ranks...the northwest
The late summer warmer temperatures and humid conditions will continue through midweek. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. As for rain chances, there are some scattered on/off chances for Tuesday.
