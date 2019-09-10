Speech to Text for maryville tops benton vb

on the southside.... it's benton hosting the maryville spoofhounds...==== and in the first set its gwen warshem for benton who serves it up...this is a nice rally between the two teams...serna sundell for maryville tries to put it away but its denied by the cardinals...and then a miss hit for the spoofhounds....====maryville would finally get on the board off of this nice set for sundell..the spoofhounds take tge first set 25-20...====to the second set...maryville would be in command...the cardinals still fighting trying to take this match to a third set...karmin mouzey with the spike....====but this match would go to the spoofhounds...as they win taking both sets and we caught up with maryville head coach maranda foster after the contest.. (sot ) and at the college ranks...the northwest