Speech to Text for Drag Queen Story Hour Takes Place

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm alan van zandt. there were probably more people inside the downtown st. joseph library tuesday evening than there had been in a number of years. and for the staff that brought the celebrating all of us program to the library, they say it was mission accomplished."it's so exciting to see so much love and support and joy for every member of our community just the way they are."more than 200 people of all ages crammed themselves into the reading room of the library to see vivian versace, the star of this drag queen story hour. (nat sound)"i felt like it was something our community needed. it was a beautiful thing to see and watch the community come five different books to the kids and adults who came, each sharing a message about acceptance, friendship, love and happiness. --(nat sound) "without outwardly saying it, just be yourself, be whoever you want to and love yourself and support and be kind to one another."there was none of the provocative dances, touching, or rolling around on the floor that some critics of drag queen story hour had thought might go on. when it was over, those who were there and brought their children say they appreciated the message of the program."i think it's important to show that everyone is awesome in their own different ways and regardless of color, race, gender, religion, we're going to support them nonetheless." "people can be yourself. they can be whatever they want. they can be gay, straight, they can be transgender or whatever they want."now with drag queen story hour behind them, library staff say they are even more sure they made the right decision to bring the program to st. joseph."we are committed to serving every member of our tax base and providing services and programs that emphasize all the ways we are different and all the ways we are the same." drag queen story hour was just one of four presenations over the past several months in the celebrating us all library program. others featured blindness, adult sign language and down