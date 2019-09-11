Clear

Drag Queen Protests

Drag Queen Protests

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 10:04 AM
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:04 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Speech to Text for Drag Queen Protests

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

story hour didn't go off without some controversy. a couple dozen protesters from near topeka came to town today to voice their displeasure over the event. the group, called tradition, family and property (sot ) in addition to the topeka protesters, there was another group across the street counter protesting in support of
Saint Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
The late summer warmer temperatures and humid conditions will continue through midweek. Highs on Wednesday will be once again in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We'll see lots of sunshine.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events