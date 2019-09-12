Speech to Text for Downtown church to hold PRIDE worship service

a high. sunday 88. you can see the heat starting to pride fest... pastor brian kirk and jason jasper join us to tell us more c1 jody. c1thanks a lot, several churches are coming together to speak in celebration of pride fest. here it on tell more about pride worship. >> how hard is it to find a church this weekend? is there one church doing this or several together? >> it's actually a combined service. first presbyterian, first christian pastor brian. >> so you don't have to necessarily pick one although where is it going to be held there? >> it will be at first presbyterian on thursday night at 7 o'clock. we each year move it around to different churches. this is the first time first presbyterian is able to host it. >> that's thursday not sunday. >> many people might think they're having a service you need to go on sunday. thursday evening. 7:00 p.m. that's exciting. so what made you want to come together and do this? >> well, it's the fourth time have done it. >> wonderful. we felt it was the one thing missing during the pride activities. we thought about there are a lot of people in the faith community who are also interested in pride. we thought that's the piece that's missing that other communities don't do. the festival was started by zion church of the christ. i don't know anywhere else in the country it started by a church. >> we have uncommon character. tell us about who will be preaching or how that service will go. what can people expect? >> brian will be preaching and we'll have live music. i am the assistant to the music program at church. i will be playing a few songs and we will have a combined choir from all churches. we will sing a song about unity. >> are you excited about this weekend? >> yeah, there's a lot going on. this is one of first years we expanded pride to be not just the weekend event but thursday night event. there's a movie on wednesday night. the drag queen story hour is happening tonight which builds into the beginning of the week. we're excited for all the things going on. >> anybody here have questions, they're welcome to come. >> visit and see what they think. >> it's all traditions and all are welcome. people of other faiths are welcome. >> the event will be thursday night 301 north 7th street and it's called the pride worship service. i'm excited. thanks for doing this.