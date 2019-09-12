Speech to Text for MERIL: Deaf awareness

can be a challenge but theres help to overcome many obstacles... rob honan from meril is c1 services for the deaf... c1 rob is here to speak about this. >> in fact in the united states, there are one in 20 people who are deaf or hard of hearing. including myself and several others on the staff. so there which is a range of hard of hearing to completely deaf of we have support. right now that support is on hiatus. if you are a person who is deaf or hard of hearing who needs specific services. give us a call. >> sometimes moms wonder if there's an issue with a little mom. is merel a good place to go if they have questions or need guidance? >> we can give a referral. we don't do a lot of evaluations. we do support. typically for older youth and adults. our case load of really, really young kids is relatively small. we can give you the best place to go. >> tell me what you're doing this month? >> national deaf awareness. we're making sure people are aware of the closed captioning with tvs. you can do that anywhere. ability of sign language. strategies on how to and relationships on how to communicate with people. we do a lot of that. >> that's wonderful. we do closed captioning here as you know. i'm still learning not to go quite as fast through the script part so the people at home can read the words, like with mike's forecast. they might not be able to hear him but read through it. we want to take it nice and slow. the captioning should be in line with the person's voice. it's wonderful. i mean i use it a lot. especially with movies. >> yeah. i'm so glad you give us that reminder. i think everybody needs a reminder there are people with disabilities that you can help them in these certain ways. thank you so much. we will take a look at the graphic up. for more information, you can go to merrel.org and of course