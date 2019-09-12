Speech to Text for MoDOT urges caution on roadways, work zones following crash

enforcement. every day crews with the missouri department of transportation work on miles and miles of roads officials say road crews depend on drivers to be as attentive as possible to ensure their safety. kq2's ron johnson shares a warning from safety experts about what can happen when safety precations aren't taken. <<ron johnson reporting few understand the dangers of roadwork better than modot. the department says they're currently in the process of striping roads when we get out and stripe on any roadway, we have to travel about 8 to 11 miles per hour. and when they're out on the highways with other vehicles travelling up to ten times as fast as they are, modot says it's important drivers are aware of them. a recent crash on i-29 involving one of modot's vehicles totaled it and sent 3 people to the hospital with minor injuries. the department says incidents like these are common, and they blame distracted driving. they get hit all the time which tells you people are just not paying attention when they're out there on the roads. safety experts agree saying it's an issue that's statewide. inattention continues to be the number one cause of car crashed in the state of missouri year in and year out.and for modot, they say its a costly problem in both time and resources. our crash cushion's been hit we don't have a truck and a crash cushion so we're going to have to go and find another one and borrow it from another unit, or we have to order another one which may take two or three weeks. while the delays are annoying, modot and safety experts say their happy no one was seriously hurt, they urge drivers to their attention where it belongs. put the devices away try to organize your thoughts and be ready to drive while you're driving. ron johnson kq2 news.>> experts say drivers need to resist the urge to multitask while behind the wheel, they suggest using apps on smartphones to block calls and text messages.