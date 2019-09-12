Speech to Text for Animal Shelter filled to capacity

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

seeing an increase in dogs and cats and has pushed them over capacity... they say they've seen around 200 more animals come through their shelter this year compared to last year. to combat the issue of overcrowding staff said they rely heavily on foster families to hold pets until they find their forever homes. they say the increase isn't just happening here (jennifer lockwood) "we've all kind of put our heads together trying to figure out why our numbers have increased so much, and just kinda with reaching out to other shelters it's not just a local problem it's kind of a nationwide thing. a lot of people, a lot of shelters, a lot of rescues have been really really busy this year."staff at theshelter also stress those looking to surrender thier pets to consider the shelter as a last resort this date in history 18 years