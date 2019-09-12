Clear

Animal Shelter filled to capacity

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 9:10 AM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: Andy House

seeing an increase in dogs and cats and has pushed them over capacity... they say they've seen around 200 more animals come through their shelter this year compared to last year. to combat the issue of overcrowding staff said they rely heavily on foster families to hold pets until they find their forever homes. they say the increase isn't just happening here (jennifer lockwood) "we've all kind of put our heads together trying to figure out why our numbers have increased so much, and just kinda with reaching out to other shelters it's not just a local problem it's kind of a nationwide thing. a lot of people, a lot of shelters, a lot of rescues have been really really busy this year."staff at theshelter also stress those looking to surrender thier pets to consider the shelter as a last resort this date in history 18 years
We'll start off the day with a mix of sun and clouds with highs going up to the lower to middle 80s. The best chances for rain and thunderstorms will be during the afternoon into the early evening hours. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with large hail and damaging winds.
