Speech to Text for SJFD firefighter says 9/11 attacks led to career as soldier, first responder

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

natthousands of firefighters, ems and law enforcement personel responded to the call of duty on september 11, 2001..."i don't know what it would have been like already working in this field when 9/11 happened..." hayden oswald has been a st. joseph firefighter for over a year...and while the attack on the twin towers happened well before the start of his career, he says it still had an impact..."as i got older, i saw the war going on and i just felt like i should be a part of that. i felt that i owed it to, i guess, my country to participate."he says 9/11 led him to serve as a member of the missouri army national guard....and though it didn't directly effect his choice to be a fighterfighter, his experience in the field has given him new perspective. "it's made that day even more impactful because i have a much better lens into what the firefighters had to deal with in new york city."on that day - 18 years ago, oswald says he remembers vividly the events that occured while sitting in his 5th grade classroom..."i think i was 10 or 11 years old, and our school librarian came in told us we should turn on the news because two airplanes had crashed into the world trade center, and i think we tuned in just after the second plane had hit."but from the tradegy came a lifelong career of giving back to his country..."it's a turning point in history and i hope that we as a nation are always able to remember how important it was and not only the bad that happened that day but the good that other people were able to do for their fellow man."brooke anderson, kq2 news.>>