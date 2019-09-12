Clear

Western ready for showdown with Fort Hays

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 9:42 AM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 9:42 AM
Chris Roush

3:05... it's not far off to say this.. missouri western football has probably one of the toughest three weeks to open up the season... starting off against no. 6, no. 25, and no. 21... it was a loss against northwest last week... and can the griffons play spoiler to fort hays state for the second consecutive year... the griffons did last year.. then no. 5 fort (nat sound) last week's loss the griffs have a confident (sot, matt western put up total offense in led by senior wyatt (sot, matt will run into a who lost a lead to central week... williamson: "problems for in week 1...two things head williamson says problem moving (sot, matt thursday marks opportunity for ranks in the but it's another going on the against a top 25 (sot, matt the griffons on the road tomorrow night... taking on number 25 fort hays state... griffons upset fort hays last year... kickoff set for 7 o'clock
We'll start off the day with a mix of sun and clouds with highs going up to the lower to middle 80s. The best chances for rain and thunderstorms will be during the afternoon into the early evening hours. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with large hail and damaging winds.
