Clear
BREAKING NEWS Judge rules child committed arson and caused death of 14-year-old Cameron Satterley Full Story

GRIFFS BEAT FHSU

GRIFFS BEAT FHSU

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 1:29 AM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 1:29 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for GRIFFS BEAT FHSU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at the division two level..as missouri western made the trip out west to fort hays state... the girffons looking for the upset on no. 25 ranked fort hays state this evening...==== we'll start for the first score of the game for either team..the tigers..kicking a 22 yard field goal to get on the board first....====then western would answer back with this nice ball thrown from griffon quarterback wyatt stygerwald to damein wheeler jr for the touchdown====then to westerns nect touchdown... it would be stygerwald to kyle berry in the corner of the endzone...====shamar grifith for the 12 yard rushing touchdown for western...the griffons go on to win 28-17.... get the upset win on the road kq2's chris roush is in hays kansas with more on the big win for the griffons, chris... thanks adam... taking look at the miaa
Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Friday and the weekend is looking nice with sunny skies and very pleasant, less humid conditions. Highs will be back to near average, if not a few degrees below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events