Speech to Text for GRIFFS BEAT FHSU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at the division two level..as missouri western made the trip out west to fort hays state... the girffons looking for the upset on no. 25 ranked fort hays state this evening...==== we'll start for the first score of the game for either team..the tigers..kicking a 22 yard field goal to get on the board first....====then western would answer back with this nice ball thrown from griffon quarterback wyatt stygerwald to damein wheeler jr for the touchdown====then to westerns nect touchdown... it would be stygerwald to kyle berry in the corner of the endzone...====shamar grifith for the 12 yard rushing touchdown for western...the griffons go on to win 28-17.... get the upset win on the road kq2's chris roush is in hays kansas with more on the big win for the griffons, chris... thanks adam... taking look at the miaa