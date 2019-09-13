Home
Home
BREAKING NEWS Judge rules child committed arson and caused death of 14-year-old Cameron Satterley
A nice & cool Friday aheead
A nice & cool Friday aheead
Posted: Sep 13, 2019 5:27 AM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 5:27 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
58°
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Clear
57°
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
58°
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
59°
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Clear
56°
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 56°
Friday and the weekend is looking nice with sunny skies and very pleasant, less humid conditions. Highs will be back to near average, if not a few degrees below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: Missing woman found
Judge rules child committed arson and caused death of 14-year-old Cameron Satterley
14 arrested in overnight police operation targeting stolen vehicles, fleeing offenders
More than 200 fill library for Drag Queen Story Hour
St. Joseph man wins $100,000 from scratcher game
Grand Jury indicts more than 24 people relating to Crossroads Correctional Center Riots
Protesters, counter-protesters greet those attending Drag Queen Story Hour
Nodaway County man killed in lawn mowing accident
Cameron Police warn against Social Security scam
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office trying to identify subject involved in car, purse theft
