BREAKING NEWS Judge rules child committed arson and caused death of 14-year-old Cameron Satterley Full Story
A nice & cool Friday aheead

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 5:27 AM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 5:27 AM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 56°
Friday and the weekend is looking nice with sunny skies and very pleasant, less humid conditions. Highs will be back to near average, if not a few degrees below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
