Speech to Text for Satterly Death Case Folo

we start this morning with the latest in the case of the death of a st. joseph teen. a judge ruled a child caused the death of 14-year-old cameron satterley. satterley was found in the ashes of a burned down home. juvenile officials say the ruling determined a pre-teen committed arson and involuntary manslaughter in regards to the death of satterley. this is just one of three minors accused in the case.a judge will sentence the child later this month. the case started with an early morning house fire in north st. joseph. the fire burned down a home on the 14-hundred block of north third street. no injuries were initially reported. then on april 25th -- police received a tip about a body in the burned home, that's when authorities found satterley's body. allegations in connection to satterley's death were filed against three minors - a 10, 11 and 15-year-old -- between april 27th and may 9th. the judge's recent ruling was made last friday. now what's left in the case -- a sentence hearing for the minor found to have committed arson and manslaughter is set for september 24th. another youth's case is set for a hearing on