Speech to Text for Pride Fest Worship Service

st. joe pride fest is in a little more than 12 hours... and to kick off a weekend celebrating l-g-b- t-q diversity and inclusion -- is an interfaith service. the first presbyterian church hosted the worship service last night. but the service was represented by people from across the faith community... it included city and religious leaders, a choir, speakers.. and about 50 people supporting the message behind the service -- that all are welcome. ("this house together." last night's service was open to all regardless of faith. pridefest continues today and tomorrow at felix street square downtown.