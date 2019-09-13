Speech to Text for Out of the Darkness walk raises awareness of suicide prevention

>> i walk this weekend is aiming to. [indiscernable] for suicide prevention. carrie harvey and ashley join us now live to tell us how we can take part in this walk called out of the darkness. how are you guys? >> good. thanks for being here. >> thank you for having us. >> tell us the whole goal of this walk. commemorate? >> our second annual. lester was our first and we raised about $22,000 in our first walk. we were aiming for $5000 thinking that would not be a lot of participation and our community came out. it was obvious to us is really important to them so we will keep going every year. and raise money for suicide prevention. >> that is wonderful. want to take a look at the event. it is coming up this saturday. >> sunday. >> this sunday, thank you for correcting me. what time do you want people to be there? >> registration is from:00 until 2:00. then starting at 2:00 there will be a brief ceremony and then the walk and about 3:45 we will have a closing ceremony and giveaway a raffle. will give away raffles and hope to be finished by. [indiscernable] >> as people walk in remembrance of people they love or just a part of a friend they can also win prizes. >> that is right. >> that is exciting. something to look forward to. >> you have a food truck and face painting and different things. >> we have a lot of amazing the donations from local businesses and people. >> i know some people might look at an event like this and say not appropriate for the kids, but it truly is. if you face painting and things that will entertain them and explain to them the importance of just, you know, treasuring every minute of life. i think is perfectly appropriate, don't you guess? >> absolutely. not too young to learn there's help out there if you're feeling down or sad or just need to ask for some help. >> absolutely. suicide affects all ages, not just young people that we are talking about. all ages. and farmers, her farmers have very large percentage. >>. [indiscernable] becoming more