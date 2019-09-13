Speech to Text for Remington Nature Center to come alive with bugs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>> i am wondering what you have, what are you holding? >> we are here at the nature censure and it's about to be a live down there. >> that's right. this is goldie, our tarantula. she is one of our education animals at the center. >> i'm just staring. >> she will be at our event on saturday for people to me to maybe conquer some of their fears. >> my goodness. i am almost speechless. >> tell us about your event real quick, what times should people show up and start looking at insects and how many do you have in all of that? >> the event is this saturday. it is from 10:00 until 2:00. they can expect to meet goldie, we have the health department coming into talk about insects that maybe could be -- to human health. we have an insect chef who will be cooking insects for those brave enough to try it. you can command and talk about pest control and talk about things that might get into our home. >> it is interesting that the two of you are sitting together. she tells me that this tarantula is domesticated. but, you kill bugs for a living. >> we work very well together. we have been a part of insecta rama for many years we like educating kids about good spider some bad spiders. they are not all bad but there are some dangerous ones they have to be aware of. like a brown recluse or a black widow. >> tell us about spidey, goldie. i was a little distracted, very scary. i don't think i've ever seen a spider up that close. goldie. when did you get goldie? >> i had her about three years. she was about the size of a quarter when i got her. you can see she has grown quite a bit. she has more going to do and when she's done shall be bigger than my hand. we call her and ate like a kitten. she's very sweet and gentle. >> my has been have something to say about insecta rama has been such a success, how many years now? >> this is our 11th year. >> that's insane. it shows how much people love bug. >> they really do especially the kids. >> kids are usually more ready to jump right in them parents who are little bit more hesitant. >> because we grow up and we have all these fears. >> one of the highlights of the event is our insect shaft, it's really interesting to see. >> is like survivor. >> is a just a plate going around? >> he basically has some things that he present in different ways and if you are brave enough you can try things like stinkbug cicadas are grasshoppers. -- comes down and helps us we let the kids play in the water, they learn how to use the microscope. it's a really hands-on educational event that encourages people to accept insects. >> i love that idea. i personally won't be there on saturday because it is my daughter's birthday. >> you could have the opportunity to hold goldie would you like the opportunity. well, i know we need to get to whether.