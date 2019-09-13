Speech to Text for Egg Lady: Lemonade cookies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>> welcome back. lemonade may be the perfect summer drink but it's also necessary for the perfect summer cookie. we are in the kitchen right now, tell us about these delicious cookies. >> these start with frozen lemonade concentrate. we thought them, i heard about these and californians i never heard about them in missouri. and this is where lemons and oranges grow in this is not a real lemon blossom. it's wonderful. so the first thing you do when you make cookies is you makes shortening with sugar in your mixer and then that's what we will do because we are making the quintessential cookie. it has that sugar and butter and half margarine. there goes. obviously -- >> we need some eggs. >> in europe were cooks have been cooking, they put a third egg yolk and almost everything that they bake. whether it's a cake, cookies, egg yolk. what is that due? it adds flavor and nutrition. that is tip number one. along with your wego flower and soto going in there. >> is it important to sift flour. >> you know i cheat a lot. i have my three cups of flour and then eyster my 1 teaspoon is soda in there. so i don't know if i've ever not burned cookies. my family would tell you that i can't not burn them. i burn them every time. >> take them out of the oven earlier honey. >> we have about 15 seconds. >> and there is the lemonade going in. now, we will let that >> welcome back.we are here wity making lemonade cookies. >> i have two tips for you. she got tip number two and that is, when your birthday comes asked for this they come from hotel laying kitchen restaurant supply houses high spend years scraping them with my fingers but i can do this on tv so get a dish or. >> put them in the oven for how long? >> until they're done and brown. these are little bit warm in the oven. >> this is the rest of the lemonade okay.