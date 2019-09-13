Speech to Text for FAMILY SPEAKS OUT AFTER RACIAL BULLYING AT HIAWATHA HIGH SCHOOL

a hiawatha family is speaking out after they say their daughter was the victim of racial bullying good evening, i'm alan van zandt. they say their daughter's been the subject of bullying for years and now they've had enough. with more here's kq2's ron johnson. <<ron johnson reportingthis hiawatha family is speaking out after they say their fourteen-year-old daughter is being racially its just sad that in 2019 things have not progressed as they should have. they say their daughter has been the subject of racial bullying for years throughout middle school, now that she's in high school her mother says it's only gotten there's a line that's been crossed here photos posted to social media depict the girl in inappropriate and demeaning ways, comparing her to a gorilla and associating her with excrement. for the girl's family these pictures are repulsive,it's just nauseating to me and its disgusting. her family fighting fire with fire posting the pictures to twitter this time to spread awareness and concern.my hopes were that people would be outraged and that we would have some action would be taken.the family says they went public in large part due to the inaction of the school. we had so many times in the past gone to the school and they hadn't done anything and i knew that if complete strangers would reach out and see the hatred that was being spewed to my sister i know that other actions would be taken.since the family's post went viral, they say the school suspended those responsible, but they also say the school didn't follow it's own policy. "i think it was dealt with lightly, it was dealt with to satisfy us and it wasn't taken seriously." they're hoping shining a light on the issue will spur action in the community for positive changeeven though it took this to realize what they were doing needed more action i'm glad that it happened. ron johnson kq2 news>> the school district released a statement saying in part that the school has a policy against racial harassment. we reached out to them for a comment but so far have gotten no