Lafayette tops Benton in city rivalry

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 9:42 AM
Updated: Sep 14, 2019 9:42 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Speech to Text for Lafayette tops Benton in city rivalry

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the first city match up of the year between lafayette and benton... the cardinals of benton... the fighting irish of lafayette... a horse... and we're set.. the cardinals and irish cross country teams.. bringing the gameball.. and here we go in this one tonight...=== first quarter... irish driving and taking time off the clock.. quarterback daeton mcgauhey.. drops back.. scrambles... benton chasing... mcgauhey could go out of bounds... but lowers his shoulder.. gets the extra few yards...==== and the mcgauhey... to the end zone... pass tipped... and taylor bledsoe comes up with the ball on the ground... touchdown irish... what a play.. 6-0 lafayette...=== but here comes benton.. ensuing drive... garison dydell... power running.. gets a few yards... running over a defender...=== to the second quarter.. same drive... caden stone... to chol ater... and he's just shy of the goal line.. which sets up... a plays later.. garison touchdown cardinals...=== ensuing drive... lafayette answer... mcgaughey to miles touchdown.. 12-6.. but the 13-12 at the break... but the
