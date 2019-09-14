Clear

LeBlond takes care of business

LeBlond takes care of business

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 9:44 AM
Updated: Sep 14, 2019 9:44 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Speech to Text for LeBlond takes care of business

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a historical night for bishop leblond -- a 742 day losing streak put to rest.... it was the face off of the eagles as leblond hosted the veritas christian who have yet to win a game this year. leblond took control of the game quickly after this fumble by christian recovered by reggie love.== shortly there after, they put themselves on the board with this 30-yard pass completed by to senior hunter heck...== leblond doesn't look back the rest of the game -- as gardner and heck do it again...followed by the pat. leblond up 13-0.== veritas christian with another fumble...this one ending in leblond's end zone, recovered by caden stevenson leblond 26-0.== leblond never let up earning their first w in years here's what head
Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
After a short break from the heat on Friday, temperatures will once again climb into the mid to upper 80s Saturday afternoon. Throughout the day, expect a few clouds from time to time but for the most part it should be a mostly sunny day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events