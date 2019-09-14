Clear

Storms overnight, hot and humid Sunday

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 7:34 PM
Updated: Sep 14, 2019 7:34 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
After a warmer day on Saturday, temperatures continue to climb for Sunday as a few locations could hit 90 degrees.
