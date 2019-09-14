Speech to Text for ST. JOSEPH CELEBRATES PRIDE

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

those in the lgbtq community here in town are celbrating pride. and this year, organizers say that celebration has a deeper meaning than in years past. kq2's ron johnson has more from coleman hawkins park. <<ron johnson reporting the lgbt community in st. joseph letting colors show at this year's pride fest[daniel ramming] this is our eighth year, i think its the biggest one we've had.coleman hawkins park was the scene for fun and dancing, organizers say it's what makes pride so special [sean connors] it's a celebration of our uniqueness being lgbt.people here also say it's about more than just drag shows and entertainment, they say its about tolerance. [sasha blake] it's to accept everyone, to co-exist you know. staff with the midland empire equality commission who put on this event every year say they've seen more tolerance in st. joseph. from the recent drag queen story hour held at the downtown library to the passage of a non disrimatory ordinance last year by the city council. supporters of the lgbt community here in town say these events put the city on the right track to being more inclusive.[ramming] it's not perfect but it's a darn good start, it's just another way of showing that st. joseph is open to business for everybody.they say the support for this year's pride fest is a sign of that acceptance, an acceptance that gives them pride to call this place home[blake] the heart of st. joseph is beautiful, this is great down here. [ramming] we're proud of st. joseph and we hope st. joseph is proud of usron johnson kq2 news.>> organizers say it was also an exceptional year for vendor turn out as well... setting a record high for pride fest in st.