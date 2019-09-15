Speech to Text for SOUTHSIDE ROYALTY PAGEANT HELD AHEAD OF FALL FESTIVAL

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back! many kids put on their best outfits for this year's southside royalty pageant. the pageant was held today at the evolution united methodist church on the southside and featured kids in theme wear. judges scored each contestant based on the creativity of their outfit. the woman behind the royalty pageant says her goal was to create something more inclusive for kids to take part in. (kori hughes/ event coordinator) "i have a daughter who was born with disabilities both physical and some mental and she wanted to enter pageants but how pageants are set up she's not able to. so this we created to do of all kinds boys and girls of all kinds because ther are boys who like to participate but are limited in some pageants or some areas in town, so we wanted to make something boys and girls can be a part of." you may have recognised some familiar faces at the pageant. it was hosted by our very own alan van zandt. chris roush and bob cervera also took part as judges. this was the fourth year