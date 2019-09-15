Speech to Text for OPEN DOOR FOOD KITCHEN OPENS NEW FACILITY

joe. the open door food kitchen opened a new facility this morning for the hungry in our community. the board of directors for the food kitchen served the first meals to anyone who showed up. board members say the new facility will serve hot and nutritious meals year round. the second harvest community food bank as well as triumph foods provided today's nourishment. they say none of this would be possible without the support of generous donors. (marsha rosenthal/open door food kitchen) "it's the board, its the staff, it's the volunteers, its the community. we just have to thank them, we can't thank everybody enough for making this possible we have a lot of hungry people in st. joe and this way at least they can get a hot meal every day of the week." the new facility is located just north of the crossing outreach center on eighth and messanie