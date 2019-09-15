Speech to Text for Over the Edge Pack

streets. i hope you're not scared of heights because this next story is taking us to the top of an eight-story building... where dozens of people rapelled down from earlier this morning and yesterday afternoon. i just happened to be one of those people...who was stepping over the edge...for a good cause... << nata fundraising event that's pushing people over the edge...literally..."it's just a marvelous experience."an adventure roughly 45 people participated in...stepping off the ledge...nat: "i feel nervous."to help raise money for the voices of courage children's advocacy center...a non-profit providing resources and counseling for abused children."the courage it takes for the kids to come in and explose what they've been through, what they do is just unbelievable courage."and on saturday, some adults needed a little bravery of their own before rapelling down an eight story building..."i mean the hardest part is the actual - when you step over the edge." but before going down...you need to gear up...nat:and then, go through some quick training..."they are very professional, they bring in all the equipment. they have a perfect safety record, and if you've ever been through it you know how safety oriented they are."and you may have spotted a few familiar faces...hanging out the window...as kq2's ron johnson, vanessa alonso and i couldn't help but join in on the action...natand while most who participated say they can now scratch propelling down a building off of their bucket list..."it was a great experience and i would be right there doing it again."in the end, it was all about raising awareness and funds for kids in need..."it's really important that we support them. i - this is the beginning of the rest of their lives and so we really need to do that.">> the over the edge crew travels internationally and has helped non-profits raise 100 million dollars