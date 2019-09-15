CHIEFS BEAT RAIDERS

Clear

Posted: Sep 15, 2019
Updated: Sep 15, 2019 11:11 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

chiefs.. as they were on the road taking on division rival the oakland raiders..and were without star receiver tyreek hill...and left tackle eric fisher... the two gunslingers going at it today between chiefs quarterback patrick mahomes..and derek carr for the raiders.....===we start in the first quarter....oakland has the ball on the chiefs four yard line...carr drops back and finds a wide open tyrell williams..and the raiders take an early 10-0 lead..===then to the second quarter where this the chiefs take over the game...the chiefs have the ball on the raider 49 yard line...mahomes takes the snap...and he finds a wide open demarcus robinson down field for touchdown... =====chiefs with the ball back in similar position down three... on third and long mahomes drops back again..this time its to another speedster.. rookie mecole hardman for the score...thats his first nfl touchdown...and since the chiefs are in the bay area mahomes is doing his best steph curry impression after that he might be the next splash brother the way he's throwing from deep....=====and why not hit the all pro tight end travis kelce for a touchdown as well..the chiefs go on with win 28-10..and patrick mahomes talked about the teams performance after the game.. (sot ) taking a look at the afc west...
After a very warm & humid Sunday across northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas, the hot and dry stretch of weather is expected to continue heading into the new work week.
