Speech to Text for 2ND ANNUAL OUT OF THE DARKNESS WALK HELD IN ST. JOSEPH

a group in st. joseph is walking to raise awareness and break the stigma surrounding depression and suicide... good evening, i'm brooke anderson. those who participated in the walk today hope that encouraging conversation..will help save lives... kq2's ron johnson has more from this year's out of the darkness walk. <<ron johnson reportingthis weekend, the walk to end suicide came to st. joseph [colby harvey] it's a beautiful thing to come together and say that you're not alone.leblond, those been touched in some way by suicide took part in the out of the darkness walk. [colby harvey] it's an amazing thing and i think it gives us all a feeling of strength and community together.now in its second year, the walk has been embraced by those affected by suicide locally. they said having a place to start the conversation about can make all the difference. [colby harvey] i am a suicide attempt survivor.supporters of suicide awareness say having these conversations can mean the difference between life and death. they hope talking about it can reverse the current trend [kerry harvey] suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the united states it's also the tenth leading cause of death in missouri. someone who knows all to well the effects of suicide is barb mares area director for the american foundation for suicide prevention, after losing two sons to suicide she says it's important to recognize the signs [barb mares] if somebody does tell you that they are talking about ending their life or bringing it up that you need to have a real conversation with them and don't be afraid to approach them and ask them. mares along with others say it's also important survivors share their stories in hopes others will start their path out of the darkness [colby harvey] you never know what you're story can do for someone else, that's why we shouldn't stay silent ron johnson kq2 news>> if you or someone you know needs to talk, you can reach out to the national suicide prevention hotline. their number is