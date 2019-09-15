Clear

coaches corner laf

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 11:44 PM
Updated: Sep 15, 2019 11:44 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
After a very warm & humid Sunday across northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas, the hot and dry stretch of weather is expected to continue heading into the new work week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events