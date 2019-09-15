Speech to Text for mwsu soccer gets win

missouri western soccer team in action this afternoon...looking for their first win on the year...and it was a hot one today over at spratt stadium... the griffons hosting souix falls south dakota today..and trying to get dub before league play starts...we being with is corner kick from madison utley...the ball is centered then deflected in by ashley mathis....=====and on a short timeout....western head coach chad edward wants this girls to keep pushing the pace in this one...====and that they do...as mathis is dribbling up the field..she gets around the corner...she kicks the ball.. and it gets blocked...and she gets another shot at it...this one goes in...western gets their first win on the year.. 2-1and we caught up with mathis and head coach chad edwards after the game... (sot ) and the kansas