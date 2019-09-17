Speech to Text for lions vb beats wolves

volleyball showdown over at st. joe christian this evening as the east atchison wolves looking to be spoilers tonight.. the lions at 6- 1...and have dominated all year..hosting east atchison who is 5-2...====the first set was all st. joe christian... brillie smith with the serve.. and the wolves set things up for a spike..but brooklyn miller denies that attempt.. and the lions take the first set 25-15..=====to the second set..sophia martin with the serve...and it's hit well enough that the lions had trouble with the return...and east atchison wanting a third set...====but the wolves not able to sustain much momentum.. having some miscues st. joe christain would be too much.. and get another win 2-0 we talked with head coach erin patrick after the game about his team (sot i think it's because we put in the hard work in the summer time we put in our practices there played 26 matches in the summer, really worked on our fundamentals, worked on how can we pass the ball and serve receive it because we know we can hit. so we can pass the ball our setter can set and we can hit with a lot of teams so we've got three hitters so that makes us tough.") the missouri