Downtown Gates Live shot

bad. we're joined now by kq2' s brooke anderson who is downtown, and has been talking to people.... thanks -- the construction crew has finished putting up the lettering on the gates...and the welcome arch is now greeting people coming into felix street square... but even with these last touches, some local business owners still aren't quite on board... the downtown partnership says the design of the gates was voted on by city council about two years ago...but they received some backlash on the size and color of them when they first started going up in july. the partnership says they've received a little more positively on the gates on social media now that they're almost finished... but not everyone agrees... (sot "i think people are more pleased than what they were. um obviously, you know, it helps to have a more finished look.""i don't like being negative um but i think the reality is it was still a poor use of funds. the project is still really disappointing.") the gates were originally expected to be finished around the end of july... they cost the city around 200-thousand dollars out of the hotel/motel tax fund. the downtown partnership says there are still some modifications that need to be made on the themselves before they can be used for events...in downtown, brooke news. nearly 50-thousand general motor workers across
