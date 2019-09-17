Clear

LeBlond snaps losing skid, means more than wins & losses

LeBlond snaps losing skid, means more than wins & losses

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 6:40 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
High temperatures on Wednesday will once again be in the upper 80's and lower 90's. Then pattern begins to break down on Wednesday with slightly cooler temperatures and the chance for a stray storm in the afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events