Speech to Text for MULTI-GENERATIONAL WORKSHOP BROUGHT AREA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS TO EMPOWER U

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and instructors are learning not just about their peers, but also more about themselves. they were taking part in a multi- generational learning exercise at empower u today. kq2's ron johnson has more on the work session... <<ron johnson reporting a different kind of class was in session at empower u [devran brower] we really believe in experiential learninghigh schoolers from all around the area met up with adults in a one of a kind learning experience [brower] it's bringing students and adult leaders together from our region to hopefully impact positive change across our region. after a quick interactive introduction, the group got to work discovering the many talents of their peers. [caleb kendall] honestly its a really good experience for the students, it's break from the ordinary, getting them out of the textbook routine[kendall] it seems a little out of the box and i enjoy thinking that sort of way.for the adults, its an opportunity to take cues from the younger generation to expand their thinking.[nicki carlson] we can gain from them just their energy, enthusiasm, new ideas kinda helps you to not stay in your same box either. instructors say the learning experience for both groups is impactful, adding the exercises showcase what both kids and adults have to contribute. [carson] both sides have gifts that they're bringing to the table.in addition, the workshop also provided the opportunity for each participant to be introspective and reflect on how they learn. [brower] teaching people the simple assessment we do helps us realize we don't all learn the same.instructors and teachers said realizing these aspects of self and others puts them on the right track for positive change, something they say has long lasting effects on the students [carlson] it empowers these students to see a different aspect of who they are and how they can make a difference, they can be change for the good that we need ron johnson kq2 news>> several schools from around northwest missouri and northeast kansas participated in today's workshop. check your