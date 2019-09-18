Speech to Text for SERTOMA CLUB

wx) <<the day is starting with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. throughout the day, there will be plenty of sunshine but there is the chance of a stray shower or storm during the afternoon, mainly east towards i-35. as for temperatures, once again they will be well above average getting into the upper 80s and lower 90s. heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. this warm and persistent weather pattern begins to break down beyond wednesday. there will be better storm chances in the forecast thursday and friday and even greater chances this weekend. as for temperatures, the heat will finally begin to move away. highs thursday are going to be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and on friday in the low to mid 80s. tracking the potential for more widespread and possibly heavy rainfall this weekend as a slow moving frontal boundary meanders across the region. there will be plenty of moisture in place so this is something we will be keeping a close eye on. computer models are still trying to iron out exact placement of the heaviest rainfall and timing but there is the chance for heavy rain this weekend. right now, saturday and sunday appear to be wet with thunderstorms likely. temperatures are going to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. into next week, the active weather sticks around with storm chances monday and tuesday with temperatures in the lower 80s.>> joining us now is janice eaton with the sertoma club here to talk