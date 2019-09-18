Speech to Text for Joel Rock Prosthetic

are born with a according to the a limb when someone is or part of their doesn't include surviving as kq2's madeline one woman has up time and time again despite her <<jeanie knowles can do push-ups better she knows limbitation support entire life the only do is pull-ups and i she works at the st. joseph youth alliance instead of 10.limbitation support group: just because we look different doesn't mean there is anything wrong with us. it's no different than have brown hair or blonde hair. it's just we do something a different manner." it's taken her a lifetime to get to such a confident place. growing up she was bullied... jeanie knowles, limbitation support group: i'd get picked last for sports stuff like that even though i was pretty good at it."she felt alone -- not knowing there were others like her.so she's forming a group.jeanie knowles, limbitation support group: they can have their kids grow up together and have somebody else that they can lean on and that are going through the same types of things." a group that will help kimber davis and her 5-month old kreedyn. kimber davis, mom of kreedyn: "my son was born with a limb difference. his hand. when knowles asked davis about joining a potential support group fast enough.for her -- it's comforting to know she has somewhere to go to ask questions "i was made because the doctors were like passing him around like wouldn't even let me see him and they were like his hand his hand..."and for kreedyn be amazing that our kids are going to grow up and they can make lifelong friends that are different just like them."and her son will have other kids to look up to like 3rd grader joel rock.joel rock, 3rd grade: "teach them to never give up and keep going at it." doctors amputated part of his leg at 11 months months later he was fitted for a prosthetic...his parents say he's been going ever since... jacob and sarah rock, joel's parents: "i always jokingly tell people that he gets around better on one leg than i do on both of mine. yes, he has very good balance." it's not always easy the rocks struggling with the monkey bars have bad days but you just have to keep pushing. you got to keep moving forward."a lesson that takes many of us a lifetime to learn before his 10th birthday.joel rock, 3rd grade: "you don't give up. you always try again and i always try again to do monkey bars. even if my leg gives me weight on the monkey bars, but hey least i try."and if he ever forgets it will be there probably a master of pull-ups. jeanie knowles, limbitation support group: but one day i will do it so i can say there is nothing i can't do." reporting in st. joseph, madeline mcclain kq2 news. the group will meet for the first time this thursday at 5:30 p-m at st. joseph youth alliance.. all are welcome to