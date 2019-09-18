Speech to Text for SJSD kicks off new partnership with Kansas City based community college

the new partnership between hillyard technical center and metropolitan community college is now official. m-c-c staff say they will now coordinate the courses in manufacturing, welding, production management as well as c-n-a and other health programs currently offered in addition, staff also say they hope to bring their wide variety of other educational programs to st. joseph to encourage more students to stay in town while pursuing their post high school education. (tyjaun lee) "we at metropolitan community college are commited to education and we're committed to changing lives and so coming here allows us to do just that and it's really been truly a blessing for us to be able to do that and to partner with the business here in the st. joseph area." mcc staff say students will have the option of enrolling in dual credit courses while they're still in high school. an open house is planned for next month for those interested in learning more about the program. many now hope this parnership between hillyard and m-c-c will fill the current jobs gap employers are currently grappling with in st. joseph kq2's ron johnson joins us now live from hillyard technical school with more ron? that's right alan and jodie, as you're well aware there are several hundred jobs open in st. joseph right now, and educational leaders with both institutions hope a skilled workforce can fill those openings. this new educational opportunity they hope will one day fill the jobs gap. <<with one ribbon cut, a new educational opportunity was made official at hillyard technical school. we're excited about what we've started, we're excited about our futurea partnership between the st. joseph school district and kansas city based metropolitan community college will bring new options for those considering post secondary education. we're excited to be able to truly begin to move st. joseph in the direction that its wanting to go.educational leaders at both institutions say they hope this new partnership will be the answer to filling several hundred jobs in st. joseph currently sitting empty. manufacturing, welding and production management are just some of the courses mcc will bring to hillyard. leaders also say these opportunities aren't just for those graduating from high school just to have the opportunity to have some adults going to maybe be retrained pick up some other skills that can help grow our business partnership and our opportunities for a community as a whole. they say their goal is to make sure everyone in st. joseph has an opportunity to gain the skills necessary to land a good paying job. the mission of community college is to provide access for all of the community and that's why we represent hope. leaders with mcc say they look forward to bringing that hope to new students while bring down the number of open jobswe're going to make sure that we bring those to the st. joseph area so that the individuals here can stay here in the community so they can live work and play here in st. joseph while being educated by metropolitan community college.>> if you's like to learn more about this new program and what mcc is offering they'll be holding an open house here on october 21st. live from hillyard tecnical center ron johnson kq2 news