Speech to Text for No. 15 Northwest tops Missouri Western in five sets

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

western and northwest volleyball... it's been an interesting few years... in 2017 when griffons won the regular season miaa title.. they knocked off northwest in both meetings... last year... when northwest won 22 matches... the bearcats took both meetings... and tonight both teams enter with a combined record of 13-3 tonight the griffons going on the road tonight for the first miaa match of the season... taking on no. 15 northwest missouri state... === first set... griffons go up 3-0 after a kill, attack error and then a bad set by northwest... === but the bearcats score 10 of the next 11 points in the set... including this kill by bethan elkins...=== marian carbin's griffons fight back in the first...=== with this set up from lauren murphy to sam duncan for the kill... === but northwest wins the first set in this one 25-21... and the second set 25-12... but the griffons take the third set 28-26... and the fourth.. but northwest pulls out the fifth set win 15-10... to win the miaa opener 3-2...