Speech to Text for SOUTHSIDE FALL FESTIVAL

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and timing but there is the chance for heavy rain this weekend. right now, it appears the heaviest rain will fall late in the day on saturday and into sunday. temperatures are going to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. into next week, the active weather sticks around with storm chances tuesday and wednesday with temperatures in the lower 80s.>> joining us now are donita swafford and curtis malotte here to talk about this weekend's southside fall festival it was a special evening at the cincinnati zoo more on the sensory opera held for children with disabilities it's --... you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. if you're celebrating a birthday today...we want to wish you a happy birthday starting with.. dick and libby gilbert your friends and family want to wish you a both very happy birthday and hopes you have a wonderful day also celebrating a birthday today is chloe cameron your family and friends love you and want to wish you a happy birthday. also celebrating his birthday today is derek gilber