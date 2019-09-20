Clear

Heavy rain and storm threat this weekend

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 4:25 AM
Updated: Sep 20, 2019 4:25 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Active weather is back in the forecast as we head into the weekend with the chance for heavy rainfall and strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday.
