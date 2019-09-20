Clear

Rain and thunderstorms this weekend

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 7:04 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2019 7:04 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

couldn't beat it. >> jodie, we will be back here at 6 o'clock but we'll go ahead and send it back to you. >> vanessa alonzo is in our weather center. it's getting kind of cloudy out there. >> all is quiet now. i expect our weather pattern to get more active as we go into the weekend. we are tracking rain heading into the weekend and lots of it. let's go ahead and take a quick look at our kq2 tower camera. cloudy skies and dry conditions. again it's all going to change within the next several hours. temperatures are sitting at 82 with the south winds at 14 miles per hour. we're under flash flood watching until 7:00 p.m. sunday. we will be tracking chances for the widespread showers and thunderstorms heading into the weekend on both saturday and sunday. if you're heading out to the fall festival or other plans, have a plan b in just in case. we will see a lot of rain anywhere from 2 upwards of three inches and
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Moving into the weekend, we will be keeping an eye on the potential for flooding rain and strong thunderstorms. On Saturday, the rain might hold off until the afternoon but will be widespread late Saturday and into Sunday. This is when the heaviest rain should fall. Expect rainfall totals to be anywhere from 2-4 inches. This could bring area streams and rivers to flood stage so make sure you are watching out for that.
