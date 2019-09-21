Clear

Flash Flood Watch In Effect This Weekend

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 8:37 AM
Updated: Sep 21, 2019 8:37 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area from 7 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday. Weekend rainfall totals could approach 2-4 inches.
