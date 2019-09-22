Speech to Text for Bearcats roll in Joplin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight to face missouri southern.====and the bearcats scoring early and often in the first half. first drive of the game. quarterback braden wright heaves one down field for imoni donadelle. he turns on the jets and is in for six. an early 7-0 lead for northwest.====the bearcats offense picked apart the lions defense. up 14-7. wright fires one deep for alec tatum. that's good for a northwest touchdown. 21-7 lead.====== northwest's run game also doing work. 2nd quarter. justin rankin takes the handoff. waits for his blocks and walks into the endzone. 24 unanswered points for the bearcats. theyled 38-21 at halftime.and the bearcats win this one