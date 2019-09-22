Clear

Bearcats roll in Joplin

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 1:22 AM
Updated: Sep 22, 2019 1:22 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

tonight to face missouri southern.====and the bearcats scoring early and often in the first half. first drive of the game. quarterback braden wright heaves one down field for imoni donadelle. he turns on the jets and is in for six. an early 7-0 lead for northwest.====the bearcats offense picked apart the lions defense. up 14-7. wright fires one deep for alec tatum. that's good for a northwest touchdown. 21-7 lead.====== northwest's run game also doing work. 2nd quarter. justin rankin takes the handoff. waits for his blocks and walks into the endzone. 24 unanswered points for the bearcats. theyled 38-21 at halftime.and the bearcats win this one
We will be keeping an eye on the potential for flooding rain and strong to possible severe thunderstorms heading into our Saturday night and into Sunday.
