Speech to Text for MWSU lose in ot 48-45

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

showdown over at spratt stadium this eveing..as the missouri western football team hosting number 21 ucm and this was a tale of two halfs... griffon head coach matt williamson...looking to take down another top 25 team this week on military appreciation night...====we start in the first half where ucm has the hall on the griffon 14 yard line..and brook bolles..finds shae wyatt in the back of the endzone....=====mules again with the ball down in the redzone ...this time its a one yard riun by koby wilkerson... ====the mules domination the fist half 28-0 at halftime... =====ucm to start the third... it's bolles who hits wyatt down the sideline...and he shakes a couple of defenders... and he takes it 72 yards.... ====but missouri western makes a huge comeback....starting with this kickoff return by trey vaval...and then wyatt stygerwald hands it off to deron thompson for the score....this game would go into overtime..... at 45 a piece... and over tta the game was chris roush and kq2's chris roush joins us live... number seven northwest visiting joplin